On Tuesday, Lenyn Sosa (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Zach Davies TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .187 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Sosa has recorded a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (8.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (19.6%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (23.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .190 AVG .183 .188 OBP .216 .291 SLG .352 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 8 21/0 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

