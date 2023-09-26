Elvis Andrus vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Red Sox.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Andrus has had a hit in 61 of 106 games this season (57.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.6%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (5.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.5% of his games this year, Andrus has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|56
|.273
|AVG
|.240
|.326
|OBP
|.295
|.376
|SLG
|.354
|11
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|21
|31/12
|K/BB
|33/13
|6
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Davies (2-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 18th start of the season. He has a 6.81 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 6.81 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.