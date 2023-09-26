Eloy Jiménez vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .272 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jimenez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last games.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 83 of 115 games this season (72.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.3%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.8%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.4% of his games this year, Jimenez has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.286
|AVG
|.256
|.325
|OBP
|.305
|.446
|SLG
|.430
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|26
|46/14
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Davies (2-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, Sept. 17, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
