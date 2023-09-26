On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .250 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Swanson is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 87 of 142 games this season (61.3%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson has had an RBI in 50 games this year (35.2%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (61 of 142), with two or more runs 15 times (10.6%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
72 GP 70
.277 AVG .222
.342 OBP .317
.471 SLG .381
27 XBH 23
13 HR 9
47 RBI 33
71/27 K/BB 79/36
1 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Elder (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 20th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 43rd.
