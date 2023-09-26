Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound, while Justin Steele (16-5) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

The Cubs have won in 27, or 45%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won 15 of 27 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 7 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (792 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

