Cody Bellinger vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (146) this season while batting .305 with 55 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 93 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- In 24 games this season, he has homered (19.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 58 games this year (46.4%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (16.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 55.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (16.8%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|59
|.302
|AVG
|.309
|.354
|OBP
|.355
|.548
|SLG
|.513
|33
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|12
|49
|RBI
|46
|42/20
|K/BB
|42/18
|12
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.2 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 31st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 20th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 43rd.
