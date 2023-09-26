Christopher Morel vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christopher Morel (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 15 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks while batting .237.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 61 of 103 games this year (59.2%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (19.4%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 25 of them (24.3%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 46.6% of his games this season (48 of 103), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.234
|AVG
|.239
|.284
|OBP
|.324
|.495
|SLG
|.484
|21
|XBH
|21
|13
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|25
|65/14
|K/BB
|64/21
|3
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (180 total, 1.2 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 31st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.63), 28th in WHIP (1.240), and 43rd in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.