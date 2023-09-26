On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .262.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 98 of 145 games this season (67.6%), with at least two hits on 37 occasions (25.5%).

In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Vaughn has an RBI in 53 of 145 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 74 .264 AVG .260 .323 OBP .315 .445 SLG .422 24 XBH 27 12 HR 8 37 RBI 41 52/16 K/BB 68/19 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings