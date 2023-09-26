Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.328), slugging percentage (.360) and OPS (.688) this season.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 103 games this year (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

In five games this year, he has homered (3.5%, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish).

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 55 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 74 .281 AVG .248 .351 OBP .308 .390 SLG .336 21 XBH 20 3 HR 2 17 RBI 28 47/27 K/BB 40/24 7 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings