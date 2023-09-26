Andrew Benintendi vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.328), slugging percentage (.360) and OPS (.688) this season.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 103 games this year (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (3.5%, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 55 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|74
|.281
|AVG
|.248
|.351
|OBP
|.308
|.390
|SLG
|.336
|21
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|28
|47/27
|K/BB
|40/24
|7
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (2-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.