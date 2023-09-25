Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Delaware County, Iowa this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Delaware County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lisbon High School at Maquoketa Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 25
- Location: Delhi, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Edgewood-Colesburg High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Springville, IA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
