When the Boston Red Sox (76-79) match up with the Chicago White Sox (59-96) at Fenway Park on Sunday, September 24 at 1:35 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog White Sox have +135 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.12 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (8-8, 3.42 ERA)

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 68 times and won 35, or 51.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 13-11 (winning 54.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (32.4%) in those games.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-24 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

