Sunday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (76-79) against the Chicago White Sox (59-96) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:35 PM on September 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (8-8) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious nine times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (627 total).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule