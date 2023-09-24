White Sox vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Sunday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (76-79) against the Chicago White Sox (59-96) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:35 PM on September 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (8-8) will take the ball for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious nine times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (627 total).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|W 6-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|L 4-3
|José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|L 13-3
|Michael Kopech vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Zach Davies
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|José Ureña vs Zac Gallen
|September 29
|Padres
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
|September 30
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs TBA
