Packers vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-0) visit the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Packers and Saints can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Packers vs. Saints Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Packers
|1.5
|42.5
|-120
|+100
Packers vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats
Green Bay Packers
- Packers games last season went over this contest's total of 42.5 points 10 times.
- Green Bay had an average total of 44.5 in its contests last season, 2.0 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Against the spread, the Packers were 8-9-0 last year.
- The Packers finished with a 5-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 45.5% of those games).
- When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Green Bay went 5-6 (45.5%).
New Orleans Saints
- The Saints played six games last season that finished with a combined score above 42.5 points.
- New Orleans had a 42.2-point average over/under in its contests last year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Saints were 6-10-0 last season.
- The Saints won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they played as underdogs last season.
- New Orleans entered eight games last season as the underdog by +100 or more and were 1-7 in those contests.
Packers vs. Saints Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Packers
|21.8
|14
|21.8
|17
|44.5
|10
|Saints
|19.4
|22
|20.3
|9
|42.2
|6
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|43.2
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|24.9
|25.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|5-4-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-6
|4-4
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|1-0
|2-3
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|43.6
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|23.4
|22.1
|ATS Record
|6-10-0
|4-5-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-8
|1-4
|2-4
