Will Kirk Cousins get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Cousins has put up 7 rushing yards on three carries (3.5 yards per game) this season.

In two games, Cousins has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Kirk Cousins Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 33 44 344 2 1 3 7 0 Week 2 @Eagles 31 44 364 4 0 0 0 0

