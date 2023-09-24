Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (81-74) and Colorado Rockies (56-98) going head-to-head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on September 24.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jordan Wicks (3-1) against the Rockies and Ty Blach (3-2).

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 50, or 56.2%, of those games.

Chicago has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Chicago has scored 788 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

