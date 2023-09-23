Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 164 home runs.

Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .387 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 626 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.426 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (7-8) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Twins L 4-0 Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals L 13-3 Away Michael Kopech Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox - Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Zac Gallen 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jesse Scholtens Merrill Kelly 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Brandon Pfaadt 9/29/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez

