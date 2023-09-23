Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (76-78) and Chicago White Sox (58-96) going head-to-head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.

The probable starters are Nick Pivetta (9-9) for the Red Sox and Dylan Cease (7-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (31.7%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won 12 of 43 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 28 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (626 total runs).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule