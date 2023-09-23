The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

On defense, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by giving up only 276.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 55th (409.3 yards per game). Baylor ranks 91st in the FBS with 24.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 71st with 23 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Texas Baylor 409.3 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (65th) 276.3 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.7 (58th) 149.3 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.3 (63rd) 260 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.7 (56th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 740 pass yards for Texas, completing 60.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 273 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on three catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 69 yards (23 per game).

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 16 receptions for 221 yards (73.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has reeled in seven passes while averaging 52.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in nine receptions for 134 yards, an average of 44.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson leads Baylor with 444 yards on 28-of-62 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 156 yards, or 52 per game.

Richard Reese has racked up 26 carries and totaled 117 yards with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 168 (56 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times.

Hal Presley has eight receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 155 yards (51.7 yards per game) this year.

Drake Dabney has racked up 139 reciving yards (46.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

