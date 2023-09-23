The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Hawkeyes will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 40.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-14.5) 40.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-14.5) 40.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Iowa vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Iowa has won two games against the spread this year.

Penn State has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.