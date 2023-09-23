Big 12 opponents meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is favored by 3.5 points. The total is 36.5 points for this game.

Iowa State owns the ninth-best defense this season in terms of total yards (253.7 yards allowed per game), but ranks sixth-worst offensively (270.3 yards per game). Oklahoma State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 321.7 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 69th with 354.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Ames, Iowa

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -3.5 -110 -110 36.5 -105 -115 -165 +140

Week 4 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State is winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Iowa State has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cyclones a 62.3% chance to win.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 549 passing yards for Iowa State, completing 61.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Cartevious Norton, has carried the ball 41 times for 123 yards (41.0 per game).

Abu Sama III has collected 59 yards on 17 attempts.

Jayden Higgins' 141 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has totaled 12 catches and two touchdowns.

Benjamin Brahmer has hauled in seven receptions totaling 101 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Aidan Bitter has been the target of seven passes and hauled in five catches for 79 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per contest.

Caleb Bacon has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Beau Freyler, Iowa State's leading tackler, has 12 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Jeremiah Cooper leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording nine tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

