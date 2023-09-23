The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) and the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

Alabama is averaging 367.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 83rd in the FBS. Defensively, the Crimson Tide rank 47th, giving up 309.7 yards per contest. Ole Miss' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FBS with 52.7 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 16.7 points per game, which ranks 36th.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on CBS.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Alabama Ole Miss 367.7 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 526.7 (23rd) 309.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (67th) 171.7 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (49th) 196 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.7 (9th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 449 yards passing for Alabama, completing 60% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 177 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 35 times for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's 152 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has totaled 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has caught six passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack has a total of 94 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss this season. He has 852 passing yards (284 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 213 yards (71 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has totaled 145 yards on 44 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching seven passes for 70 yards.

Jordan Watkins has registered 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 290 (96.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has 11 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 215 yards (71.7 yards per game) this year.

Tre Harris' eight receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

