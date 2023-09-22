How to Watch the White Sox vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Touki Toussaint will start for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 164 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 624 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.427 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Toussaint (4-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 14 starts this season.
- In 14 starts, Toussaint has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Pablo Lopez
|9/17/2023
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|9/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Joan Adon
|9/19/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|José Ureña
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 13-3
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Josiah Gray
|9/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Chris Sale
|9/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Nick Pivetta
|9/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Kutter Crawford
|9/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Zac Gallen
|9/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Merrill Kelly
|9/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Brandon Pfaadt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.