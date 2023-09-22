White Sox vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on September 22.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (6-4, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.40 ERA).
White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have won in 33, or 32%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (624 total).
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|W 6-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|L 4-3
|José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|L 13-3
|Michael Kopech vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|-
|José Ureña vs Zac Gallen
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Merrill Kelly
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Brandon Pfaadt
