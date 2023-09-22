Friday's MLB slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

Sportsbook Promo Codes

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (79-74) face the Colorado Rockies (56-96)

The Rockies will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.311 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.311 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -216 +178 9

The Cincinnati Reds (79-75) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81)

The Pirates will hit the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Tampa Bay Rays (94-60) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (85-68)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.324 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.324 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 24 HR, 91 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -155 +131 7.5

The Miami Marlins (79-74) play the Milwaukee Brewers (87-66)

The Brewers will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Washington Nationals (68-86) host the Atlanta Braves (98-55)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 84 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 84 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 39 HR, 100 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -251 +207 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (84-69) host the New York Mets (71-82)

The Mets will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.196 AVG, 45 HR, 99 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.196 AVG, 45 HR, 99 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.220 AVG, 45 HR, 114 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -163 +139 9

The New York Yankees (77-76) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.273 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.273 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.288 AVG, 25 HR, 72 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -125 +106 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (73-81) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (95-58)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -116 -104 8

The Boston Red Sox (75-78) host the Chicago White Sox (58-95)

The White Sox will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.274 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.274 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 37 HR, 79 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -219 +180 9

The Texas Rangers (84-68) play the Seattle Mariners (84-68)

The Mariners will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.285 AVG, 31 HR, 100 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -115 -104 9

The Minnesota Twins (81-72) play the Los Angeles Angels (69-84)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.254 AVG, 22 HR, 60 RBI)

Max Kepler (.254 AVG, 22 HR, 60 RBI) LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.257 AVG, 23 HR, 75 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -263 +216 8

The Houston Astros (85-68) face the Kansas City Royals (51-102)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 28 HR, 108 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 28 HR, 108 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -227 +187 8

The Oakland Athletics (46-107) play host to the Detroit Tigers (72-81)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.241 AVG, 28 HR, 64 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.241 AVG, 28 HR, 64 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 29 HR, 87 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

DET Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -135 +114 7.5

The San Diego Padres (75-78) host the St. Louis Cardinals (67-86)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.267 AVG, 32 HR, 101 RBI)

Juan Soto (.267 AVG, 32 HR, 101 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.268 AVG, 26 HR, 93 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -156 +132 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) take on the San Francisco Giants (76-77)

The Giants will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.286 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -168 +142 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.