The San Francisco Giants (76-77) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Dodgers will call on Caleb Ferguson (7-3) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (6-6).

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 2.88 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (6-6, 4.73 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Caleb Ferguson

Ferguson (7-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in one inning against the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 63 games this season with a 2.88 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .261.

In five starts this season, Ferguson has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts this season, Ferguson has yet to get through five or more innings.

He has 52 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 63 chances this season.

Caleb Ferguson vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .239 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (25th in the league) with 165 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in two games, and they have gone 1-for-6 over 1 2/3 innings.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea (6-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 35 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Manaea is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Manaea is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages three frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 11 of his 35 appearances this season.

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 1331 total hits and second in MLB action with 858 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.459) and are second in all of MLB with 238 home runs.

Manaea has a 9.82 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .267 batting average over one appearance.

