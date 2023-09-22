The Chicago Cubs (79-74) have dropped two straight games as they prepare to take on the Colorado Rockies (56-96), who have dropped four straight. Friday's outing at Wrigley Field starts at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-10, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Noah Davis (0-2, 9.58 ERA).

Cubs vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-10, 5.47 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-2, 9.58 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will send Taillon (7-10) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Sept. 13, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 5.47, a 3.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.316.

He has earned a quality start six times in 27 starts this season.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Jameson Taillon vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 19th in MLB with 678 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 146 home runs (28th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 7-for-23 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in five innings this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Davis

Davis makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit.

In six games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .352 against him.

Davis is trying to pick up his second start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

