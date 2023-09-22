On Friday, September 22 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (79-74) host the Colorado Rockies (56-96) at Wrigley Field. Jameson Taillon will get the call for the Cubs, while Noah Davis will take the mound for the Rockies.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-10, 5.47 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-2, 9.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to wager on the Cubs' matchup versus the Rockies but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Rockies with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 48, or 55.2%, of those games.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Chicago has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 3-7 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 136 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win four times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.