Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (79-74) against the Colorado Rockies (56-96) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on September 22.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-10, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Noah Davis (0-2, 9.58 ERA).

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 48, or 55.2%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 776 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).

