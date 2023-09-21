The Chicago Cubs (79-73) and Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) square off on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-7) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (8-14) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (6-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.91 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .237 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .390 (24th in the league) with 150 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 8-for-44 with three doubles and three RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 31st of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 166 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.27 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.

Oviedo enters the game with 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Oviedo has put up 22 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.27), 40th in WHIP (1.356), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).

Johan Oviedo vs. Cubs

He will take the hill against a Cubs squad that is hitting .255 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .421 (11th in the league) with 184 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Oviedo has pitched 10 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 11 against the Cubs this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.