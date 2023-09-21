Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (79-73) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 21.

The Cubs will call on Kyle Hendricks (6-7) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (8-14).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 86 times and won 48, or 55.8%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 12-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 770 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule