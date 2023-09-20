Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +4000, the Green Bay Packers are No. 13 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 20.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +185
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- The Packers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it ranked 17th on the other side of the ball with 336.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Packers posted five wins at home last year and three on the road.
- Green Bay went 3-3 as underdogs and 5-6 as favorites.
- The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Packers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Also, Jones had 59 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns.
- A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 206 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).
- In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).
- Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.
Packers Player Futures
|A.J. Dillon Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Jordan Love MVP Odds
|Christian Watson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Romeo Doubs Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|W 38-20
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|L 25-24
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2800
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+25000
