Eury Perez takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at LoanDepot park against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with 157 home runs. They average one per game.

Miami's .405 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Marlins rank fifth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (634 total).

The Marlins rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

Marlins batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Miami has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.286).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 197 home runs.

Fueled by 424 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Mets rank 25th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

New York has scored 664 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mets have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mets have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.365 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Perez (5-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Perez is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season entering this game.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (11-7) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing two hits.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Senga will look to pitch five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Braves W 9-6 Home Johnny Cueto Bryce Elder 9/16/2023 Braves W 11-5 Home Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 9/17/2023 Braves W 16-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jose Butto 9/19/2023 Mets W 4-3 Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets - Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers - Home Johnny Cueto Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers - Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers - Home Jesús Luzardo Freddy Peralta 9/26/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets - Away Eury Pérez Kodai Senga

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Reds L 5-3 Home David Peterson Hunter Greene 9/16/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Tylor Megill Andrew Abbott 9/17/2023 Reds W 8-4 Home José Quintana Brandon Williamson 9/18/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Away Jose Butto Edward Cabrera 9/19/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Joey Lucchesi Braxton Garrett 9/20/2023 Marlins - Away Kodai Senga Eury Pérez 9/21/2023 Phillies - Away David Peterson Ranger Suárez 9/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tylor Megill Taijuan Walker 9/23/2023 Phillies - Away José Quintana Zack Wheeler 9/24/2023 Phillies - Away Jose Butto Cristopher Sanchez 9/26/2023 Marlins - Home Joey Lucchesi Braxton Garrett

