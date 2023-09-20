The Connecticut Sun will visit the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Sun (-4.5)

Sun (-4.5) Over/Under: 158.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Lynx 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sun

Pick ATS: Sun (-4.5)

Sun (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (158.5)

Lynx vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

This season, Minnesota has won 12 out of the 28 games, or 42.9%, in which it has been the underdog.

The Lynx have entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and are 8-12 in those contests.

Minnesota is 21-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Lynx are 11-10 as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

Out of Minnesota's 41 games so far this season, 23 have hit the over.

The Lynx have a 165.1-point average over/under in their contests this season, 6.6 more points than this game's point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are ninth in the WNBA in points scored (80.2 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (85).

With 34.3 rebounds per game and 35.2 rebounds allowed, Minnesota is sixth and ninth in the league, respectively.

The Lynx are sixth in the league in turnovers per game (13.4) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.7).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.5%.

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.9. They are ninth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.7%.

In 2023, Minnesota has attempted 30.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 69.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.0% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 77.0% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.