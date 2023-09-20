Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) will square off against the Chicago Cubs (79-72) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 198 strikeouts, Mitch Keller will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +150 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (16-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (12-9, 4.04 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +150 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 48, or 56.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 8-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 3-6 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 50 wins in the 119 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 14 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd

