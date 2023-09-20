Wednesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (79-72) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on September 20) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (16-4, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (12-9, 4.04 ERA).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 48, or 56.5%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 16 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 8-8 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 763 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).

Cubs Schedule