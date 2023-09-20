Wednesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (79-72) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on September 20) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (16-4, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (12-9, 4.04 ERA).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 48, or 56.5%, of those games.
  • Chicago has entered 16 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 8-8 in those contests.
  • The Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago has scored 763 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 13 @ Rockies L 7-3 Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
September 15 @ Diamondbacks L 6-4 Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
September 16 @ Diamondbacks L 7-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
September 17 @ Diamondbacks L 6-2 Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
September 19 Pirates W 14-1 Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
September 20 Pirates - Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
September 21 Pirates - Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
September 22 Rockies - Kyle Hendricks vs Noah Davis
September 23 Rockies - Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
September 24 Rockies - Javier Assad vs Ty Blach
September 26 @ Braves - Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.