The Washington Nationals (66-85) host the Chicago White Sox (58-93) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Nationals will give the ball to Jackson Rutledge (0-1, 17.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jose Urena (0-6, 8.48 ERA).

White Sox vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 17.18 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-6, 8.48 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 0-6 with an 8.48 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 8.48, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .319 batting average against him.

Urena has yet to notch a quality start this season.

Urena has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year entering this game.

He given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

José Ureña vs. Nationals

The opposing Nationals offense has the 23rd-ranked slugging percentage (.392) and ranks 29th in home runs hit (139) in all of MLB. They have a collective .252 batting average, and are 11th in the league with 1296 total hits and 22nd in MLB play scoring 642 runs.

Urena has thrown 2 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out one against the Nationals this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

Rutledge will get the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has an ERA of 17.18, a batting average against of .500 and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

