Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (66-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-93) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 19.

The Nationals will look to Jackson Rutledge (0-1) against the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-6).

White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 30 times in 93 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (618 total runs).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule