The Minnesota Vikings have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 19.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Vikings games went over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota had more success on offense, ranking seventh in the by putting up 361.5 yards per game.

At home last season, the Vikings were 8-1. Away, they were 5-3.

As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

Cousins also ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Jordan Hicks compiled one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +3000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +25000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +20000 7 October 23 49ers - +600 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +4000 10 November 12 Saints - +2500 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +10000 12 November 27 Bears - +20000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +10000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1800 16 December 24 Lions - +2500 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2500

