The Green Bay Packers have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the league as of September 19.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +185

+185 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Packers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in ), and it allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

The Packers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

Green Bay had a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Also, Jones had 59 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +20000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 Saints - +2500 4 September 28 Lions - +2500 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +10000 8 October 29 Vikings - +6600 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +3000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2500 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +8000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +25000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +6600 18 January 7 Bears - +20000

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.