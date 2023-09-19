On Tuesday, September 19 at 7:40 PM ET, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (78-72) host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) in the series opener at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (3-3, 3.10 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 47, or 56%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 7-8 (winning 46.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 2-7 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (42.4%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 16-16 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +2000 - 2nd

