Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-72) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 19.
The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-7.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 84 times and won 47, or 56%, of those games.
- Chicago is 7-8 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 749 total runs this season.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|L 6-4
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|L 7-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs TBA
|September 20
|Pirates
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.