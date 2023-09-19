Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-72) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 19.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 84 times and won 47, or 56%, of those games.

Chicago is 7-8 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 749 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

