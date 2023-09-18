The Chicago White Sox (57-93) and Washington Nationals (66-84) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The White Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Twins, and the Nationals a series loss to the Brewers.

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (7-8) for the White Sox and Joan Adon (2-2) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (7-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-2, 5.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox will send Clevinger (7-8) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, a 2.66 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.230 in 21 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Clevinger has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

The Nationals will send Adon (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.92 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.

Adon has collected two quality starts this year.

Adon has put together four starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.