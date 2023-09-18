The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus will hit the field against Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Washington D.C.

Nationals Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 20th in MLB action with 161 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.387).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Chicago has the No. 28 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (612 total runs).

The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .293 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Chicago's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.427).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (7-8) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Clevinger is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Clevinger is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Royals L 7-1 Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins L 4-0 Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jesse Scholtens Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox - Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford

