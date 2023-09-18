Monday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (66-84) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (57-93) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (7-8) for the White Sox and Joan Adon (2-2) for the Nationals.

White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the White Sox have won 22 out of the 41 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Chicago has won 21 of its 38 games, or 55.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 612 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule