White Sox vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (66-84) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (57-93) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (7-8) for the White Sox and Joan Adon (2-2) for the Nationals.
White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the White Sox have won 22 out of the 41 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Chicago has won 21 of its 38 games, or 55.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 612 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Steven Cruz
|September 14
|Twins
|L 10-2
|José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
|September 15
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
|September 16
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
