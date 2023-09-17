The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Luis Robert among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Twins have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Chicago's past three games has been 8.8, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 33, or 33%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 9-22 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 67 of 147 chances this season.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-44 27-48 23-31 34-60 43-68 14-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.