White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (78-71) and the Chicago White Sox (57-92) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-7) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (7-7) will take the ball for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (33%) in those games.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 9-22 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (612 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Royals
|L 11-10
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
|September 13
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Steven Cruz
|September 14
|Twins
|L 10-2
|José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
|September 15
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
|September 16
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|José Ureña vs TBA
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
