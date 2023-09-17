Romeo Doubs Week 2 Preview vs. the Falcons
Romeo Doubs has a tough matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 127.0 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.
Doubs also contributed with 425 receiving yards on 42 catches (on 67 targets) and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game.
Doubs vs. the Falcons
- Doubs vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games
- Versus Atlanta last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass D, the Falcons gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.
- Atlanta allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to five players last season.
- Doubs will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense a year ago (231.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons' defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL at 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game last year.
Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Falcons
- Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)
Doubs Receiving Insights
- In five of his 13 games (38.5%) last season, Doubs went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 425 receiving yards on 67 targets last season, he was 109th in the NFL (6.3 yards per target).
- Doubs had a receiving touchdown in three of 13 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Doubs' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Vikings
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|8 TAR / 8 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|12/19/2022
|Week 15
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
