The Green Bay Packers right now have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of eight Packers games last season went over the point total.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in ), and it ranked 17th on the other side of the ball with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

Green Bay had a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

Also, Jones had 59 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Quay Walker totaled 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +12500 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +5000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +8000 8 October 29 Vikings - +6600 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +8000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +20000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +6600 18 January 7 Bears - +12500

