How to Watch the Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take the field at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Sunday.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 178 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .417.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
- Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (747 total, five per game).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Wicks gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Wicks is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Wicks will try to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|-
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Peter Lambert
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
