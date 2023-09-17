Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take the field at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 178 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (747 total, five per game).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Wicks gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Wicks is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.

Wicks will try to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Hendricks Peter Lambert 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland

