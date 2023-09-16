The Chicago White Sox (56-92) bring a four-game losing streak into a contest versus the Minnesota Twins (78-70), at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (10-7, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (3-7, 5.65 ERA).

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (3-7, 5.65 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed one inning, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Toussaint is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Toussaint will look to collect his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.2 innings per appearance.

In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (10-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.142 in 29 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 15th in WHIP (1.142), and seventh in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 605 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 159 home runs, 20th in the league.

The White Sox have gone 9-for-53 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

